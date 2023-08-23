Passengers travel via the LRT-2 Araneta Center-Cubao station in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it had logged 789 new COVID cases from August 14 to 20.

During the preceding week or from August 7 to 13, the DOH recorded 924 coronavirus infections.

The daily average COVID-19 cases is now 113, which is 15 percent lower than the previous week, the DOH said.

Of the new cases, the health department said 11 patients were in severe or critical condition.

The DOH data also showed that 10 people succumbed to the respiratory disease during the August 14 to 20 period.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines had 2,765 active coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, some 4.109 million Filipinos have contracted the virus, while 66,660 cases led to deaths.