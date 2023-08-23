Members of Akbayan Youth call on the government to elevate the country's win at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague against China, by filing a resolution before the United Nations during a protest action on June 11, 2023, a day before the country's 125th Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines should not boycott businesses and other economic initiatives with China despite ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said on Wednesday, underscoring that the “economy must be protected at all costs.”

Balisacan gave the statement in a Palace briefing where he was asked if the Philippines should cut economic ties with Beijing as Chinese ships continue to harass Filipino vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

“We have to look at this issue from a broader scale,” he said.

“I don’t think history shows that boycott would work. That has been proven many times in the history of nations,” he said.

Tensions in the West Philippine Sea flared anew earlier this month after Chinese Coast Guard ships used water cannons and tried to block Philippine vessels ferrying supplies to the Ayungin Shoal.

It would be better for the Philippines “to use the diplomatic channels to get the issues addressed,” Balisacan said.

“Our President said, ‘We are a friend to all and an enemy to none.’ Let us keep it that way,” he said.

“The economy must be protected at all costs.”

China is the Philippines’ largest trading partner, accounting for $2.22 billion or 20.2 percent of the total imports in October 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

China, including Hong Kong, is also a top export market. Hong Kong accounted for $1.28 billion or a share of 16.6 percent to the total exports in October while China accounted for $959.59 million or 12.5 percent of total exports.

Beijing has also extended a P72.5-million official development assistance for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

In January, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. received about $22-billion worth of investment pledges after his 48-hour state visit to China.