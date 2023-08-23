Signs indicating ownership between Makati City and Taguig City hang on the gate of Tibagan High School on August 17, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The local government of Makati City is set to give out school supplies to public school students in its 10 former barangays that have since been transferred to Taguig, Mayor Abby Binay said Wednesday.

In a statement, Binay said Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte approved her request to give school supplies to 45,000 students attending 14 public schools within Fort Bonifacio—Pembo, Comembo, Cembo, South Cembo, West Rembo, East Rembo, Pitogo, Rizal, Northside, and Southside—even after the Supreme Court ruled that Makati no longer has jurisdiction of the said barangays.

Binay said the approval of her request was a "relief" not only for her government, but also for the "thousands of affected students and their parents who have been anxiously waiting and hoping for the favorable resolution" of the decades-long dispute between Makati and Taguig Cities over control of The Fort.

“Finally, we will be able to carry out this annual tradition and ensure that the students will be ready on school opening,” Binay said.

Public schools affected by the dispute—all of which were built by the Makati City government—include the following:

Fort Bonifacio Elementary School

Cembo Elementary School

South Cembo Elementary School

Pitogo Elementary School

East Rembo Elementary School

Rizal Elementary School

Comembo Elementary School

West Rembo Elementary School

Pembo Elementary School

Makati Science High School

Benigno "Ninoy" S. Aquino High School

Tibagan High School

Fort Bonifacio High School

Pitogo High School

Students of the said schools would receive school uniforms, bags, leather shoes, notebooks, intermediate pads, ballpens, and pencils, among others. The aid would cover students from kindergarten to senior high school, including those enrolled in special education (SPED) programs.

The local government of Taguig had also given out school supplies to students from the said barangays as public schools nationwide prepare for the opening of School Year 2023-2024 scheduled next Monday, Aug. 29.

The affected schools had been placed under the direct supervision of the Department of Education (DepEd) while a transition process was in place to transfer them to Taguig City's control.

