LTFRB to hear fare hike petitions starting next week

A jeepney driver holds his earnings on his fingers as he plies his route along a street in Las Pinas on August 10, 2023. days after the fifth straight week of rising fuel costs in the country. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) says it has set dates to hear petitions for a fare hike by public transport groups, said to be driven by higher fuel prices.

LTFRB Chairperson Atty Teofilo Guadiz III says the fare hike petitions need to undergo regular process, which entails hearings to get all sides of the petitions, and decisions aren’t always immediate.

He notes that the differing fare hike petitions from different groups also do not lend itself to faster decision.

"Naunawan namin (ang urgent petition), pero sana magkaisa sila. Una surge fee, then may sumulat 2 pesos fare increase, then kahapon P5 flag down plus P1 per 4 kilometer naman," Guadiz said.

The LTFRB says it is obliged to deliberate on all petitions separately.

"Hindi nagkakaisa ang kanilang request kaya mapipilitang pakinggan ang lahat na ito para malaman ang fare increase," Guadiz said.

They would also seek NEDA’s comment on the proposed increase as this could affect the broader economy.

It has set the initial hearing for a fare hike petition on September 12 at 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the LTFRB board is set to meet on the urgent petition for a 1 peso provisional increase for jeepney fares on Tuesday, August 29.

The LTFRB notes bus companies and even TNVS groups have also signaled they may also seek a fare increase, but have yet to file the necessary paperwork.

