RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — A low pressure area east of Cagayan province may intensify into a tropical cyclone this week, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday.

The LPA was last spotted over the Philippine Sea, about 500 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan at 10 a.m.

"Base sa pinakahuling datos natin, hindi natin inaalis ang posibilidad na ito ay maging bagyo sa mga susunod na araw.," PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said in a Facebook livestream.

(Based on our latest data, we are not discounting the possibility that this could develop into a cyclone in the next days.)

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the LPA has intensified into a tropical depression. The Joint Typhoon Warning Center, meanwhile, said it might become a cyclone in the next 12 to 24 hours.

In the meantime, the trough or extension of the LPA will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Cagayan Valley and the Cordilleras, PAGASA said.

Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Zambales, Bataan, and Quezon will experience the same weather conditions due to the habagat or southwest monsoon, the weather agency said.

It added that Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon would experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

