'Identify the traitors': Probe sought over 'promise' to withdraw BRP Sierra Madre

Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command handout photo/File

MANILA —The Makabayan bloc on Wednesday formally asked the House of Representatives to investigate China's allegation that the Philippines promised to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

Beijing earlier claimed that Manila had agreed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, but had yet to provide evidence to back its claims.

"While China has yet to show any proof that such an agreement happened, this warrants a thorough investigation to ascertain if the claim is true or China is only making this up," House Resolution 1215 noted.

"If there indeed any truthfulness to the claim, Congress should identify the traitors in the Philippine government that compromised our sovereign and territorial integrity, and join the call to punish him/her/them according to law," it added.

Several Philippine officials, including the camps former presidents Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Joseph Estrada, and Rodrigo Duterte have all denied making such a commitment to China.

