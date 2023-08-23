IACAT revises departure guidelines for Pinoys traveling overseas

Passengers arriving at the NAIA Terminal 1 in Parañaque City wear face masks as a precaution against COVID-19. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) is set to implement in early September revised departure protocols for Filipinos traveling overseas, in a bid to clarify what documents departing passengers should bring to satisfy Immigration officers on the lookout for potential trafficking victims.

This comes months after complaints surfaced of missed flights due to lengthy interviews with Immigration officers, some of whom reportedly asked for a yearbook or graduation photo.

“The evolving profile of human trafficking victims is increasingly characterized by individuals assuming the guise of tourists, ostensibly possessing the means to embark on international travel. In truth, however, these individuals harbor aspirations of overseas employment,” the council said in a statement Tuesday.

“It is of paramount importance to emphasize that the Revised Guidelines have been formulated not to encroach upon the fundamental right to travel but to serve as a protective bulwark shielding our fellow citizens from the dire perils of human trafficking. IACAT ardently anticipates that the enforcement of these meticulously refined Guidelines, complemented by an enhanced regime of information dissemination, will effectuate a palpable reduction, if not outright elimination, of human trafficking incidents,” it added.

The revised guidelines listed only 4 basic documents that Immigration officers will check:

-passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of departure

-appropriate valid visa, whenever required

-boarding pass

-confirmed return or roundtrip ticket, whenever necessary

TOURISTS

There are additional requirements however depending on who is traveling.

Self-funded tourists are required to show financial capacity or source of income and proof of employment, aside from the tickets and hotel booking.

If the travel is sponsored by a relative abroad within the first civil degree (spouse, children or parents), an original birth certificate or marriage certificate issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is required, along with documents of the sponsor such as a valid passport, work visa and Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

If, however, the travel is sponsored by a relative abroad within the 4th civil degree of consanguinity or affinity, or by a non-relative or a legal/juridical entity, a notarized original affidavit of support and guarantee is required, which should include an undertaking by the sponsor that the travel is solely for tourism purposes and that the passenger shall return to the Philippines.

“[T]he unreasonable failure to comply with the obligations of sponsorship may affect the assessment of the passenger's future travels and the sponsor's capacity to invite,” Annex B of the revised guidelines said.

The same undertaking is required if travelling with a local sponsor. The local sponsor is also required to execute an affidavit.

Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said it’s important to establish the relationship between the passenger and the sponsor which could be shown through a marriage certificate or photos, the financial capacity of the sponsor and who the sponsor is, including personal details such as address and contact information, if there’s a need for the Philippine government to locate the sponsor.

“That document po is a legal document and hawak po yan ng Philippine government should there be any problems po and [can] be used in the prosecution of the foreign national who might be aiding trafficking of Filipinos,” she explained.

OFWS

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) will need to show their OECs and work visas whether they are first time OFWs, Balik-Manggagawa (returning), or direct-hires.

In some cases, a special travel exit clearance is required instead of an OEC, such as locally employed seafarers manning a Philippine-registered ship’s foreign port, seafarers who will still undergo orientation and an emergency change crew for Philippine-registered vessels docked in international ports.

OFWs traveling to other countries during their vacation are treated like tourists.

OFWs however with questionable documents or expired OECs will be referred to the Deparment of Migrant Workers-Migrant Workers Airport Assistance Center (DMW-MWAAC).

MINORS

Minors traveling with their parents need an original PSA-issued birth certificate while if the mother is not around, a PSA-issued marriage certificate will also be need.

For minors, a travel certificate clearance certificate issued by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is needed if they travel without their parents and other situations, or a DSWD certificate of exemption if qualified under the guidelines.

The guidelines made clear however that minors below 13 years old are absolutely prohibited from traveling alone.

“Ang hinihingi lang po namin ay birth certificate nung bata, nung nanay. Kung halimbawa po, alam naman natin na yung marriage minsan, hindi naging successful, so kung halimbawa yung bata hindi babyahe kasama ng nanay, doon lang po tayo may mga karagdagang mga hinihingi na certification. Pag kasama ho ng bata yung tatay, kailangan po mapatunayan na nasa kanya yung legal custody. May available naman po tayong form dyan,” a DSWD official explained.

Different documents are required for traveling minors who are the subject of adoption, depending on the stage of the proceedings.

OTHER CATEGORIES

Under the same guidelines, other types of travelers will need to prepare additional documentary requirements.

Some passengers such as the Filipino spouse or fiancé(e) of a foreign national, or first-time emigrants will require clearance from the Commission on Filipinos Overseas. The same requirement applies to Filipinos holding J1 visas to the United States for an exchange visitors’ program or those traveling under au pair visas.

Volunteers and pilgrims will also need endorsements from the relevant organizations.

NOT MEANT TO RESTRICT TRAVEL, NOT MEANT TO DELAY

The list of additional documentary requirements, DOJ spokesperson Asec Mico Clavano explained, are not meant to restrict travel of Filipino passengers abroad nor delay their flights.

“Hindi naman ho sa naghihigpit po ang IACAT pero ang mandato po kasi ng IACAT ay iligtas talaga ang mga kababayan natin na malamang, magiging victim ng human trafficking. Medyo malala po ‘yung problema na ito dahil marami na tayong mga kaso na mga Filipino, ini-employ sa isang trabaho, let’s say for example legitimate po siya like call center or any other regular employment abroad na yun pala, niloloko lang pala sila,” he said.

“And we’ve seen it too many times na kailangan pa nating i-rescue sa ibang bansa. So for us, kelangan muna natin i-screen dito pa lang sa Pilipinas and this as I said, is not a curtailment on the right to travel. But really an enforcement of a policy that we believe fits our culture. Na dito pa lang, pino-protektahan na natin yung mga kababayan natin. Hindi na natin kailangan lumabas ng bansa para rescue-hin pa yung mga kababayan natin,” he added.

Sandoval said that based on their data, only a small fraction of passengers were not allowed to board their flights due to lack of the necessary documents.

“In fact po, doon sa data namin, 0.6% lamang ng departing passengers ang hindi napapayagan for not having the proper documentation vis-a-vis their actual purpose of travel. So I think it’s already a misconception because of what is seen on social media na the guidelines are there para madagdagan ang mga requirements sa mga kababayan natin,” she said.

“The thing is, the guidelines were set, laid out by the IACAT for the general public to know what type of documents should I bring, if I fall into a certain category. But again, if I am a self-funded traveler, meaning I am just a regular tourist, mamamasyal lang po ako abroad, then there is nothing to worry about,” she continued.

Both Clavano and Sandoval said the primary inspection of documents will only last 45 seconds while a secondary inspection, if needed under the guidelines, will only last 15 minutes, “unless extraordinary circumstances require a longer period of inspection.”

During primary inspection, Immigration officers will ask relevant clarificatory questions and require documents needed to “sufficiently establish his/her declared purpose of travel.”

At this stage, a passenger’s departure can be deferred if there are fraudulent or falsified documents or if the traveller refuses to undergo primary inspection.

On the other hand, passengers could be referred to secondary inspection if, for example, they are unable to establish the purpose of their trip or if they have insufficient documents, do not have a visa, or have previously misrepresented any travel information.

During the secondary inspection, the Immigration officer will not just look at the purpose of travel but the totality of circumstances of the passenger including countries of destination, purpose of stay, travel history, age, financial capacity and educational background.

Misrepresentation, doubtful purpose of travel or insufficient travel documents could also lead to a deferral of departure at this stage.

Potentially trafficked passengers, however, shall not only be deferred for departure, they will also be turned over to the IACAT-Anti-Trafficking Task Force (IACAT-ATTF), which will in turn, hand over documents to the appropriate law enforcement agency for questionable passports or the Department of Foreign Affairs-Office of Consular Affairs for all other passports.

IACAT’s crackdown on human trafficking recently led to the arrest of a suspected illegal recruiter whose Facebook post went viral back in May after she complained of being repeatedly offloaded from her international flights despite supposedly having complete documents.

She was arrested this month after allegedly facilitating the travel of 5 trafficking victims who were recruited to work abroad as massage therapists, entertainer, tutor, and caregiver.

But the crackdown has also led to criticisms it is impeding ease of travel of passengers, who complained of waiting in line for hours at Immigration counters.

To address issues of long queues, Sandoval said airport authorities have expanded areas dedicated to Immigration officers, even as they try to add more e-lanes for both the arrival and departure areas as a long-term goal.

The Immigration spokesperson said Commissioner Norman Tansingco also plan to create green lanes for frequent travelers and OFWs to facilitate ease of travel.

The revised guidelines was approved by IACAT-member agencies on August 13 and will take effect on September 3.