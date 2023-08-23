Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday said it would "collaborate" with legislators after the executive-crafted 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) gave the agency a P10 billion budget cut for next year.

"DOH recognizes the legislative process during this budget season and welcomes the opportunity for our legislators to review the priorities for health. We are collaborating with legislators to advocate for the budget of the Department of Health,” the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH confirmed that under the 2024 NEP, their budget would be 4 percent lower compared to this year's appropriation.

"The DOH-wide budget in the 2024 NEP stands at P311 billion, marking a 4 percent decrease from the P322 billion allocated in the 2023 General Appropriations Act," the DOH said.

Most of the budget cut was in the DOH-Office of the Secretary, it said.

“The DOH-OSEC was given a total of P204 billion in the 2024 NEP, which is 5 percent lower than the P215 billion appropriation in the 2023 General Appropriations Act."

Earlier, several senators expressed disappointment over the P10-billion budget cut suffered by DOH.