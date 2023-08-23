The first 3 video clips show radio challenges exchanged between the Philippines and China during a recent resupply mission for Filipino troops. PCG

MANILA — The Philippines and China exchanged radio challenges during a recent resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed in a dilapidated ship on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, videos obtained by media showed Wednesday.

A China Coast Guard ship could be seen in the videos telling Philippine vessels that Beijing had "indisputable sovereignty...since ancient times" over the Spratly Islands.

"In the spirit of humanism, we only permit your ship carrying food and other necessary living materials and rotating personnel, without construction materials, for the illegally grounded vessel," it added, referring to the BRP Sierra Madre.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) told its Chinese counterpart, "In accordance with international and Philippine laws, you are within Philippine exclusive economic zone."

"Your actions will affect Philippines-China relations and will be reported to concerned authorities," the PCG continued.

China claims almost the entire waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

The PCG vessels arrived in Ayungin Shoal just over two weeks after China Coast Guard ships blocked and fired water cannon at a similar resupply mission to the tiny garrison that prevented one of the boats from delivering its cargo.

"The routine follow-on Rotation and Resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre was successfully conducted today," the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said Tuesday.

The task force, which includes government agency representatives, accused China Coast Guard and "Chinese Maritime Militia" vessels of attempting to "block, harass, and interfere" with the mission.

"Routine missions to Philippine outposts on various features in the West Philippine Sea will continue on a regular basis," said the task force, referring to the part of the South China Sea that Manila claims.

China deploys hundreds of vessels to patrol the South China Sea and swarm reefs. Its coast guard and navy ships routinely block or shadow Philippine boats in the contested waters, Manila has said.

The Ayungin outpost was resupplied on the same day that China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which includes the Philippines, resumed talks in Manila on a code of conduct in the South China Sea in the 40th meeting of a joint working group.

"We are negotiating a Code of Conduct precisely because we would like to prevent incidents such as the last one at the Ayungin Shoal from happening," Philippine foreign affairs department spokeswoman Maria Teresita Daza said.

The Philippines, a longtime US ally, has outposts on nine reefs and islands in the Spratlys, including Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippine Navy deliberately grounded the World War II-era BRP Sierra Madre on the shoal in 1999 to check China's advance in the waters.

The troops stationed on the rusty ship depend on regular deliveries for their survival.

Ayungin Shoal is about 200 kilometers from the western Philippine island of Palawan, and more than 1,000 kilometers from China's nearest major landmass, Hainan island.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse