AFP chief refutes China Coast Guard claim in resupply mission

MANILA - Although the Philippines completed its mission to bring essential provisions to troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, it wasn’t a walk in the park for the resupply team.

Aside from being shadowed and blocked, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. revealed that a China Coast Guard vessel “activated” its water cannon as the resupply team made its way to Ayungin Shoal on Tuesday morning.

“On the way, may presence ng China Coast Guard. In fact, ang isang CCG ay pinaandar nila ang kanilang water cannons. Hindi naman nila tinutok directly sa resupply ships natin at Philippine Coast Guard ships natin, but the mere fact na pinaandar mo ang water cannons mo at ready kang gamitin ito is something else. Maaaring nagbibigay sila ng warning. Doon pa rin ang element ng pagpigil sa ating resupply mission,” Brawner told reporters at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Wednesday.

He went on: “Dahil hindi naman talaga tinutok sa mga barko natin, we can say they were flexing their muscles. Pinapakita nila na nandito kami at ready kaming gamitin ang aming water cannons against you.”

Brawner refuted the CCG’s claim that it only allowed the resupply mission out of humanitarian purposes.

The CCG said that “temporary special arrangements” were made for the Philippine vessels to deliver food, water and supplies to soldiers onboard BRP Sierra Madre.

“Hindi totoo ‘yun. Hindi tayo nagkaroon ng arrangement with them. Tuloy lang ang ating resupply mission with them. Whether they allow us or prevent us, desidido tayong ituloy ang ating resupply mission,” Brawner said.

The AFP chief also insisted that Manila can transport whatever supplies to BRP Sierra Madre, which remains to be a commissioned ship of the Philippine Navy.

This, after Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian claimed there had been no problem with the delivery of supplies to the dilapidated ship until Manila carried “large-scale” construction materials.

“Hindi naman nila alam ano ang laman ng ating provisions na dinadala doon. Ang sinasabi nila na pinayagan nila ang mga barko nating lumusot dahil wala raw dalang construction materials is again another propaganda,” Brawner noted.

“Wala dapat silang pakialam. Unang una, barko ng Pilipinas iyon ang pupuntahan natin. It is within our EEZ ang Ayungin Shoal. We have all the right to perform our resupply mission and protect our EEZ, and to make sure that our soldiers are safe,” he added.

China has repeatedly blocked and harassed Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

According to Brawner, the AFP is now considering other options in the conduct of future resupply missions, including using its Navy ship.

“Maraming options tayo. That is a Navy ship (BRP Sierra Madre), so pwede namang Navy ship din ang gamitin natin sa pagresupply doon. But, sa ngayon, hindi muna natin ginagawa para hindi tumaas ang tension sa South China Sea,” Brawner explained.

“Iniiwasan natin ang nangyari sa Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal na Navy ship ang dinala natin doon para mag-accost sa mga Chinese illegal fishers at ang nangyari, tinapatan tayo ng gray ship. Medyo delikado iyong nangyari, nagkaroon ng standoff, kaya iniiwasan natin iyon,” he continued.

“It remains an option for us, tutal Navy ship naman ang pinupuntahan natin. We have all the options at our hands.”

At present, the country uses chartered boats in its rotation and resupply (RORE) missions in the West Philippine Sea. These vessels are being escorted by the PCG, with the Philippine Navy keeping a close watch.

