Workers at the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector Project, Caloocan to Espana, on February 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

71 high-impact infra projects worth over P4-trillion ongoing

MANILA — At least 12 flagship infrastructure projects from the previous and present administrations may be finished this year, the National Economic Development Authority said Wednesday.

Based on the NEDA website, among the projects expected to be completed this year include the C5 South Link Expressway Project, Southeast Metro Manila Expressway Project, and the proposed Virology Science and Technology Institute of the Philippines.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said a "good part" of these projects were started during the previous administration or under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Four of those projects are on schedule, one is ahead of schedule, the rest have some challenges but we are speeding up in addressing those challenges," Balisacan told Palace reporters.

"At least we have 12 of those projects. Next year, we are expecting about 16 projects [to be] completed," he added.

"We are also making sure we are starting new ones so that tuloy-tuloy ang progress natin. Many of the projects are actually starting now [and] will be completed in the next administration," he said.

A total of 71 out of the initial 194 flagship infrastructure projects worth P4.11 trillion were underway as of July 2023, said the NEDA chief.

Of the remaining 123 high-impact infrastructure projects, 27 have secured approval for immediate implementation, 8 await government approval, 52 are currently in the preparatory stages, and 36 are in the pre-project preparation phase, he added.

Three more projects have also been included in the list, he said, after the NEDA board approved revisions on the formulation, prioritization, and monitoring of flagship projects.

These includes the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Project, the Philippine Rural Development Project Scale Up, and the Upgrading, Expansion, Operation, and Maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport Project in Misamis Oriental.

“With their inclusion in the list, these projects will be prioritized in the government’s annual budget preparation and will benefit from the expedited issuance of applicable permits and licenses, in accordance with current legal frameworks,” Balisacan said.

“This is a significant contribution to the timely implementation of these projects and fully realizing their economic returns, as this will help the government avoid the possibility of increasing costs and financing charges due to delays,” he added.

Video from RTVM