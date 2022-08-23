A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine shot to a resident of Bangkal, Makati on August 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,735 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to latest data from the Department of Health (DOH), bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,860,537.

This is the lowest daily tally in over a month or since July 13, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Active cases stood at 31,542, the lowest since July 28, Guido added.

Those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,767,569.

Forty new deaths were also reported, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,426.

During the week of Aug. 15 to 21, the country recorded an average of 3,412 daily infections, which is 15 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the past week, 101 were severe and critical.

A total of 811 or 9.7 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition, said the DOH.

At least 72.3 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.4 million have received their booster shots.

