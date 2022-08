Traffic builds up along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City amid cloudy skies and light rain showers on August 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has suspended the expanded number coding scheme starting Tuesday, Aug. 23, until Wednesday, Aug. 24.

It made the announcement as work and classes were suspended in many parts of Luzon due to severe tropical storm Florita.

The MMDA's expanded number coding scheme took effect a week before the opening of classes.

It re-implemented a three-hour morning number coding scheme, starting 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

