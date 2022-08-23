Migrante Canada chairperson faces deportation

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Another Filipino in Edmonton is facing removal from Canada.

Migrante Canada chairperson Danilo De Leon is scheduled to be deported to the Philippines on August 29.

"I received the paper on July 21st. I got scared and I'm worried because I have two children," De Leon said.

De Leon entered Canada in 2009 as a temporary foreign worker for a cleaning company in Edmonton. But due to unfortunate circumstances, he lost his status and, like other migrant workers, slipped thru the cracks of Canada’s immigration system.

"We should be given a chance na ma-regularize, ang mga undocumented, lahat ng undocumented... Hindi naman natin sinisisi ang gobyerno pero ang sa akin ay konsiderasyon upang mabigyan ng pagkakataon."

(We should be given a chance to be regularized, all the undocumented... We are not blaming the government but for me, there should be consideration that we be given a chance.)

Migrante Alberta hired a lawyer to represent De Leon who has submitted a pre-removal risk assessment (PRRA) to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. The PRRA is a written statement allowed by Canada to give people a chance to seek protection, and explain why they may face torture or the risk of persecution in the country where they will be sent.

De Leon has been an outspoken advocate for migrant workers’ rights in Canada. In 2010, he helped organize the 'Justice for Janitors' campaign in his worksite at the University of Alberta, and helped to successfully form a union which fought for their rights as workers. Migrante has raised concerns that the Philippines may use its Anti-Terrorism Act to go after De Leon due to his advocacies.

De Leon said they are also planning to submit an application for permanent residence under humanitarian and compassionate considerations. In the meantime, Migrante urges fellow Filipinos to support its campaign for De Leon to stay in Canada.

"Danilo De Leon is... one of the founding members of Migrante Alberta and has supported many members who have needed help in any kind of support during the pandemic and we've launched this campaign to support Danilo during his struggle, calling on the Canadian government to be able to stay in Canada," Migrante Alberta treasurer Cynthia Palmaria noted. "So we have a petition that we’ve been asking for people to sign and send to their MP so please visit Migrante Alberta to keep in touch with us."

Migrante also demands an end to deportations and seeks the Canadian government to commit to a long-term regularization program for migrant workers.

Vangie Cayanan, an undocumented Filipino worker, was also scheduled to be deported last month, but it was deferred for at least a year pending the assessment of her application for permanent residence to Canada.