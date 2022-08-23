MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has sworn into office the new officials of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), the regulatory body said Tuesday.

Marcos appointed Alejandro Tengco as PAGCOR's chairman and chief executive officer while Juanito L. Sañosa, Jr. was appointed as its president and chief operating officer.

The new members of its board of directors include:

Gilbert Remulla

Engr. Francis Democrito Concordia

Jose Maria Ortega

As directors, the members will have the authority to distribute PAGCOR's earnings that have been allocated for infrastructure and socio-civic projects, based on their charter.

They would also have the power to "designate the commercial bank that shall act as the depository bank of the Corporation and/or trustee of the funds of the corporation."

The charter also provides that a PAGCOR director would have to approve and assess budgets submitted by other firms or entities where they have existing arrangement.

The board of directors would also need submit to the President, before end-February, a list of all infrastructure and socio-civic projects that have been financed under the earnings of PAGCOR.

Malacañang has yet to provide additional details on the oathtaking, but PAGCOR said the "simple ceremonies" were held "recently."

Photo from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s Facebook page

OTHER OFFICIALS TAKE OATH

Marcos earlier in the day also swore in new officials from the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO), Government Owned or Controlled Corporation (GOCC), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

In a Facebook post, the President thanked the newly appointed officials.

"Nagpapasalamat tayo sa pagtanggap nila sa hamong kaakibat ng paglilingkod sa bayan," said Marcos.

"Inaasahan natin ang kanilang tapat na serbisyo sa sambayanang Pilipino.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES

EMBED IVS