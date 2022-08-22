Manila cops beef up street patrols amid school opening

Manila police on Monday evening patrolled the streets around the "university belt" in Manila.

Among the schools visited by police officers were the Far Eastern University, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, and the University of Santo Tomas.

“Personal tayo nag-iikot sa paligid ng schools. Ito ay para siguraduhin ginagawa ng pulis ang tungkulin na nagpapanatili ng seguridad sa mga studyante at school officials, at community, matanda man bilang presensya ng pulis,” Manila Police District Director Brigadier General Andre Perez Dizon said.

According to the Dizon, he has ordered his men to further augment the street patrol especially at night, to deter would-be criminals especially amid the resumption of face-to-face classes.

“Nightly ito gagawin,” Dizon said adding, “Although we are on 24/7 duty basis, sa utusan ni Regional Director, mas lalo natin dadagdagan ang patrolya sa gabi dahil habang ang tao nagpapahinga paparamdam natin na ligtas sila."

Dizon also said they deployed some 4,000 cops on the first day of classes.

“It was generally peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported,” he said.

“Although peaceful, papanatiliin natin ito hangang end of school year,” Dizon assured.

Dizon likewise said they have distributed posters with police hotlines in the 216 public and private schools in Manila so the public may easily reach them.

“May QR code and socmed (social media) accounts, mabilis ito ma-dissemate sa mga kaklase, kaanak, at mga mahal sa buhay,” he explained.

RELATED VIDEO