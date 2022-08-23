A health worker prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration has created a task force that will streamline the approval and evaluation of COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the task force also aims to make COVID-19 jabs commercially available in the country.

The drug regulator previously granted emergency use authorization to different COVID-19 drugs and vaccines in the country's fight against the disease.

With the introduction of Task Force Edward, these vaccines will hopefully be approved and issued with Certificates of Product Registration, making it more accessible to Filipinos in FDA-licensed drug establishments.

"Once magkaroon ng CPR, we don't need to worry kung mali-lift ang state of calamity at mawawala ang bisa ng EUA," Vergeire said.

"Kaya hinihikayat po natin ngayon ang ating manufacturers to proactively submit their applications for Certificate of Product Registration."

In a recent statement, the FDA said the task force was named after Dr. Edward Jenner, a British physician well-known globally "for his innovative contribution to immunization."

Only one COVID-19 vaccine EUA holder has so far submitted an application for the issuance of CPR, the regulator said.