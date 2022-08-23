Gabriela decries harassment of volunteers giving hygiene kits in QC

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A party-list group has condemned what it calls the harassment of children’s rights advocates on the first day of classes in Quezon City.

Gabriela said its members and members of Salinlahi Alliance for Children's Concerns were assaulted by policemen from the Batasan Police Station 6 while they were distributing hygiene kits and food packs in front of the President Corazon Aquino Elementary School.

“While our volunteer members were distributing hygiene kits and food packs for the young students, police officers suddenly came and started to threaten activists who were actually trying to negotiate peacefully,” said Gabriela Secretary-General Clarice Palce in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“According to our volunteers and our local chapters, and as well as from the Salinlahi…they were actually distributing relief drive peacefully. And yung mga bata, yung mga magulang actually, sila pa yung lumalapit doon sa mga (they were approaching the) volunteers because we are actually talking to them, we are actually, kinukuha naminano ba yung gusto nilang mangyari sa unang araw nag pagbabalik-eskwela (We are asking them about their expectations on the resumption of classes),” she told ANC’s “Rundown.”

“But then what happened next was several police officers of Batasan Police Station 6 came to our members, came to our volunteers and then started to violently intimidate, violently harass, disrupt the activity to the point na they physically assaulted yung mga volunteer or mga staff ng Salinlahi,” she said.

In a statement, the Quezon City Police Distrit explained that the groups were initially allowed to distribute alcohol and supplies, but were only reprimanded when they started bringing out placards and streamers for a program.

The PNP says this disrupted the entry of parents and students into the school.

Palce described the QCPD’s statement as an outright lie.

“Hindi totoo na peacefully nila kaming pinaalis doon sa school, hindi totoo na peacefully silang nakipag-negotiate kasi for the longest time palagi nilang ginagawa yan, na binibigyan nila kami ng time, parang gusto ba nilang sabihin na wala nang democratic right, wala nang democratic space yung iba’ ibang mga individuals and organizations to conduct activity or even relief drive para sa mga bata.”

(It's not true that they asked to leave peacefully or negotiated peacefully. For the longest time they have been giving us time limits, as if students have no democratic speace to conduct relief drives.)

She said policemen seemed to have been angered by the words on some of their visual aids.

“Ang nakasulat doon ay yung ‘Ligtas na balik-eskwela, ipaglaban.’ So ang kinagalitan ng police officers ay yung specific word na ipaglaban. Parang gusto nilang sabihin na wag ipaglaban yung ligtas na balik eskwela.”

She said the policemen’s actions may have even traumatized the parents and students of the school.

“We have videos, we have several photos to back up our claim na hindi natakot yung mga bata’t mga magulang doon sa activity na nilunsad namin. Natakot sila doon sa panggugulo ng mga pulis na armado (parents and students were not scared of our acticvity. They were scared of the armed policemen).”

Palce said they are now speaking with their lawyers to see what actions they can take against the cops.

“We have their names. We have their ranks. And we will put that in our sworn statements para mapanagot actually yung mga may gawa nito sa amin (to hold them accountable).”

--ANC, 23 August 2022