Central Visayas logs over 1,000 new dengue cases in 2 weeks

The number of dengue cases in the Central Visayas region has breached 12,000 this year, according to latest data from the Department of Health (DOH).

From January 1 to August 20 this year, the region has logged 12,135 dengue cases.

This is 660 cases higher than from last week. The region had around 11,000 dengue cases 2 weeks ago.

The number of dengue-related deaths in the region this year has also reached 73.

The province of Cebu has the most number of dengue cases at 4,694. No deaths were added in the past week.

Cebu City is in the second place with 2,328 cases.

Meanwhile, Bohol province has 1,812 cases, followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 1,281 cases.

The province of Negros Oriental also recorded a slight increase at 1,274 cases.

Of the major cities in the region, Mandaue City has the least number of cases at 652 cases.

Siquijor Province, meanwhile logged 94 cases.

The Department of Education is implementing anti-dengue measures in all schools in the region. - report from Annie Perez

