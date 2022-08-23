Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus particles (orange) cultivated and purified from cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — Eighteen close contacts of the Philippines' second monkey case, of whom 17 are health workers, have been identified, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, the health workers, except for one, are considered by physicians and the agency's epidemiology and surveillance team as "low risk".

"Wala silang direct physical contact. And they were wearing complete PPEs (personal protective equipment) during the time they check the patient," she said in a press briefing.

One is tagged as "medium risk" as the health worker is looking after the patient, she added.

"Lahat po sila underwent self-monitoring, quarantined in their home[s] and nobody exhibited any symptoms at all," Vergeire said of the close contacts.

The country's second monkeypox case is a 34-year-old Filipino who was confirmed positive on Aug. 18.

The patient was ready to be discharged and only finishing a 21-day isolation at home, Vergeire said last week.

For the third monkeypox case involving a 29-year-old Filipino, 17 close contacts were earlier identified by health authorities. Of this number, 13 are considered "medium risk" but the DOH did not provide other details.

All of them have not exhibited symptoms of the disease and are quarantined.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Vergeire said the agency is still investigating the possible source of infection of the fourth monkeypox case in a 25-year-old Filipino with no travel history.

Fourteen close contacts were earlier identified by DOH. They don't have any symptoms of the disease.

"Among all of the close contacts, wala tayong makita na may sintomas o 'di kaya exposure din o travel abroad para masabi natin dito nanggaling ang kaniyang impeksiyon. Hanggang sa ngayon, we're still trying to investigate," Vergeire said.

The country's first 3 monkeypox cases were all linked to travel.

The World Health Organization designated the outbreak of the virus an emergency last month — something it reserves for diseases of highest concern.

Symptoms of monkeypox — which is endemic in parts of Central and Western Africa — include lesions, fever, muscle ache and chills. It has only been fatal in rare cases.

In contrast to previous outbreaks in Africa, the virus is predominantly spread from intimate contact — though it is not a sexually transmitted disease.

Other routes were also possible, including sharing bedding, clothing, and prolonged face-to-face contact.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

