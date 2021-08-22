QC administers 493,000 vaccine doses during 2-week ECQ

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Quezon City said Sunday it has administered 493,000 vaccine doses during the two-week lockdown in Metro Manila.

This brings the total number of jabs administered in the largest city in Metro Manila to more than 2.14 million.

Quezon City aims to vaccinate 1.7 million or 80 percent of its adult population to achieve population protection.

Of this number, 1.4 million people or 86.36 percent have received their first doses while 675,000 or 42 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Total COVID cases in the city has reached 122,000, of which 8,959 were active infection. Isolation facilities are 80 percent full.