Video courtesy of PTV

Malacañang said on Monday there was nothing wrong with government officials hosting events to mark milestones in the fight against COVID-19, despite the threat of the highly infectious Delta variant of the respiratory disease.

Officials are "very cognizant" of the quarantine classification and restrictions in areas where programs are held, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Wala pong masama na binibigyan natin ng importansya ang mga milestone. Hindi naman po kami pumupunta po sa mga ganitong activities na wala po tayong milestone na kinikilala," he said in a press briefing.

(There is nothing wrong with how we give importance to milestones. We do not go to these activities when we are not recognizing any milestone.)

Officials held the briefer to mark the distribution of 30 million COVID-19 shots and full vaccination of at least 13 million individuals.

"Taking note of this milestone is a way of encouraging people na magpabakuna na rin... We feel that this is part of effective government communication na magpabakuna ang lahat," Roque said.

(Taking note of this milestone is a way of encouraging people to get vaccinated. We feel that this is part of effective government communication for everyone to get vaccinated.)

As for the inauguration of facilities, Roque said, "Dapat namang malaman ng taongbayan kung saan napupunta ang kanilang pera, lalong-lalo na pagdating sa ating mga hakbang na ginagawa laban sa COVID-19."

(The public should know where their money goes, especially when it comes to our steps against COVID-19.)