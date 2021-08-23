MANILA - Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson on Monday said he has resigned from his posts at a Senate panel as the higher chamber prepares to scrutinize the country's 5.024-trillion budget for 2022.

In a statement, Lacson confirmed he stepped down as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, and chairman of the panel's Subcommittee C, so he could focus on the national budget for 2022 and address the red flags earlier raised by the Commission on Audit in its audit reports of several agencies.

The commission made several headlines last week after it flagged dubious or deficiencies of several government agencies in handling of public funds.

COA's red flags indicate the "blatant inefficiency, unconscionable incompetence and worse, probable misuse and abuse of public funds in virtually the entire government," said Lacson.

"I trust that it is to the greatest interest of our people to once and for all, ferret out the truth behind these reports, put value to the oft-ignored COA mandate, and ensure that there will be no 'sacred cows' in making accountable those who have blundered the effective and proper use of public monies," he said in a letter to Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

Various business groups rallied to support the COA and its findings after it drew the ire of public officials for flagging discrepancies in disbursing public funds.

In a joint statement, 26 business groups said the COA's constitutional mandate must be upheld to keep democratic institutions free from corruption.

