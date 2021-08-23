MANILA — The Commission on Audit has flagged the overstocking of promotional materials by the Tourism Promotions Board amounting to P52.186 million.

Government auditors noted in the 2020 audit report on the TPB that in 2019, the same issue was also raised to the management after a 44 percent increase in the inventory account.

For 2020, the audit team noted that there was an increase of 79 percent or P30.036 million in the account “Promotional Materials and Giveaways”.

Of the total 52.186 million procurement, P15.398 million or 90 percent remained unissued.

“There were neither documents nor detailed plans/actions to be taken in order to use these undistributed promotional materials for the benefit or furtherance of the purpose of TPB,” the audit team said.

The auditors noted that overstocking of promotional materials totaling P52.186 million is contrary to the general provisions of the General Appropriations Act, as well as COA Circular No. 2012-003, as it exposes the items to deterioration, damage and obsolescence as well as wastage of government funds.

The audit team noted that the TPB agreed to their recommendations, among them, to refrain from procuring materials and giveaways until the unused items have been distributed to recipients as well as exercise prudence in the procurement process to avoid overstocking and wastage of government funds.

A copy of the audit report was received by the office of TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones on July 31, 2021.

A copy of the report can be downloaded from the COA website.

