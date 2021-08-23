Health workers attend to returning Manila residents at the San Andres Quarantine Facility in Manila on Jan. 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health is using P311 million from its savings to pay for the special risk allowance of 20,156 health workers who were added into the existing list of recipients.

The fund will cover both public and private health workers, DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"We can source it out from our contingency fund to which the [Department of Budget and Management] already has the approval from the Office of the President," she said.

"That's not final yet. Kailangan naming hintayin yung final list na isusumite sa amin ng aming facilities and regional office para magkaroon tayo ng final number at final amount that we need," she said.

(We still need to wait for the final list that will be submitted to us by our regional offices and facilities so that we can come up with a final number and the final amount that we need.)

Between September 2020 and June 2021, the DOH has disbursed P10.33 billion for the SRA of 685,431 medical workers, the agency said in an earlier Congressional hearing.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier told lawmakers that a provision from the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act limits the grant of monetary benefits to medical frontliners directly catering to COVID-19 patients.

But lawmakers said that the interpretation of the Bayanihan laws should be more liberal as all hospital workers may be exposed to the virus.

The Department of Budget and Management earlier said that some P9 billion was released to the DOH for the special risk allowance of health workers, but a portion of the amount was reverted to the National Treasury after the agency failed to spend it before the expiration of the Bayanihan 2 in June.

The DBM said it could not release more funds for the SRA due to the expiry of the enabling law, but Senate Finance Committee chair Sonny Angara noted that the DOH may continuously release special benefits and allowances for health frontliners while the country is still under a state of emergency.

"Puwede pa din ibigay 'yun [SRA] so long as the national emergency enforced by the president is there. Yung savings puwede yun i-realign [to fund it]," Angara said.

(They can still give the SRA so long as the national emergency enforced by the president is there. They can also realign savings to fund it.)

Duque earlier blamed private hospitals for the delayed release of monetary benefits to health workers, but hospital and health workers groups denied the Health chief's claim.

Duque had promised the Congressional panel that the DOH would find funds to be realigned to the SRA and hazard pay of health frontliners.