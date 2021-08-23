MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is partnering with Ayala Malls for the conduct of mall satellite voter registration, with 38 days left before the Sept. 30, 2021 registration deadline both for in-country and overseas voting.
“Umaasa kami sa Comelec na ngayong mas pinalawak ang ating voter registration, ay gagamitin bilang pagkakataon ito ng ating mga kababayang hindi pa nakapagparehistro at 'yung mga inactive ang status ng kanilang voter registration na magpahehistro na,” said Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas during Monday’s virtual memorandum of agreement signing with Ayala Malls.
The commercial giant is opening 21 of its malls as venues for voter registration, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Ayaka Malls values the importance of private-public partnership as both sectors work hand in hand to be of service to the community… we are grateful for the trust and opportunity to partner with the Comelec in their ‘Magparehistro Ka’ campaign,” said Ayala Land, Inc. president Bernard Vincent Dy.
The Ayala Malls satellite registration schedule is as follows:
Ayala Malls Serin, Tagaytay City
Sept. 4, 2021
*for all barangays
Ayala Malls Legazpi, Albay
Sept. 11, 2021
*for all barangays
Ayala Malls Capitol Central, Bacolod City
Sept. 17-18, 2021
*for all barangays
Ayala Center Cebu, Cebu City
Sept. 9-10, 2021
*for district 1 north
Ayala Malls Central Bloc, Cebu City
Sept. 23-24, 2021
*for district 1 north
NCR:
Glorietta, Makati City
Sept. 11, 2021
*for district 1
Circuit, Makati City
Sept. 11, 2021
*for district 2
Tutuban Center, Manila
Sept. 11, 2021
*for districts 1 and 2
Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Parañaque City
Sept. 11, 2021
*for district 1
Ayala Malls the 30th, Pasig City
Sept. 11, 2021
*for district 1
Ayala Malls Feliz, Pasig City
Sept. 11, 2021
*for district 2
Bonifacio High Street, Taguig City
Sept. 11, 2021
*for all barangays
TriNoma, Quezon City
Sept. 11, 2021
*coverage area to be confirmed
Cloverleaf, Quezon City
Sept. 11, 2021
*coverage area to be confirmed
Ayala Malls Vertis North, Quezon City
Sept. 11, 2021
*coverage area to be confirmed
UP Town Center, Quezon City
Sept. 11, 2021
*for districts 3 and 4
Fairview Terraces, Quezon City
Sept. 11, 2021
*for districts 2, 5, 6
Both Comelec and Ayala Malls said that further announcements will be posted on their official social media pages and websites.
