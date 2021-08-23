LGEN. Jose C. Faustino, Jr. Photo from Armed Forces of the Philippines Facebook Page

MANILA - Armed Forces chief of staff Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr is in isolation following a positive COVID-19 antigen test result, the military said Monday.

Faustino is awaiting the result of his confirmatory swab or RT-PCR test, said AFP spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala.

Last year, former AFP chief Retired Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. contracted the respiratory illness, prompting the country's top defense officials to go on quarantine.

More details to follow.

--With a report from Jorge Carino, ABS-CBN News

