Military and police personnel man a checkpoint in Santa Maria, Davao Occidental. Courtesy of Harry Camoro

Six villages in the town of Santa Maria, Davao Occidental were placed under hard lockdown due to clustering of COVID-19 cases in the areas.

Santa Maria was earlier placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from Aug. 15 up to Aug. 31.

Based on executive order number 12 series of 2021, there were reported clustering of COVID-19 cases in Barangay Kinilidan, San Antonio, Datu Daligasao, Buca, San Agustin, and Poblacion.

The LGU will implement the use of pass slips for all residents in Santa Maria to limit the movement of people. Emergency passes will also be provided for those who will buy medicines and have bank transactions.

Vendors of basic commodities in hard lockdown barangays are allowed to operate but only in mobile markets, and they have to undergo rapid antigen tests weekly.

FROM ZERO TO SURGE

According to Dr. Doreen Arciaga, incident commander for COVID-19 response in Santa Maria, a surge of cases was reported from last May up to present after no infections were logged last April.

As of Aug. 22, the town has a total of 703 infections, with 325 active cases, according to data from the provincial health office of Davao Occidental.

She also said there are more than 3,000 residents who received complete doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Maria. The town has a population of 57,526, according to the Philippine Statistics Office.

“Ngayon na tumaas ang cases namin, mas marami yung nagtatanong kung kailan yung turn nila to have the vaccine dahil siguro due to the turn of events. May fear. May shift of perception na the vaccine would really help them,” she said.

ILLEGAL GAMBLINGS, GATHERINGS BLAMED

Arciaga traced the cause of COVID-19 surge to violation of health protocols by residents.

“There are really health protocols na na-violate ng constituents namin, looking at their timeline of events ng positive patients. There are really unreported gatherings such as online sabong, rampant din po ang sugal na patago, yung pag-allow ng kasal, and other intimate gatherings,” she said.

Under ECQ, among the guidelines are the prohibition of gatherings, implementation of total liquor ban, curfew, among others.

The LGU believes that through the stricter measures and stricter lockdown, the increases cases will be controlled and managed.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

