Health workers administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a resident inside the Borongan Cathedral in Eastern Samar on Aug. 19, 2021. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 3 countries have pledged to donate more COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, an official said on Monday, as authorities continued to battle one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

"Marami pong magdo-donate [ng bakuna] na bansa. Nagsabi na po ang 3 bansa, mag-dodonate po sila," said vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr.

(Many countries will donate vaccines. Three countries have said they will donate.)

These unspecified countries will donate 1.5 million Pfizer jabs and 1 million AstraZeneca, he said in a press briefing.



The official attributed the expected donations to "good relationship" that the Philippines built with other countries.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated some 13 million people. They represent around 17 percent of government's target to vaccinate up to 70 million people before the year ends, Galvez said.

He said the government this week is expected to take delivery of some 5.1 million COVID-19 shots, including 3 million from China's Sinovac Biotech, 1.8 million from American biotech firm Moderna, and 300,000 from US-based Pfizer.

The Philippines in September is expected to receive 20 to 25 million vaccine doses, added Galvez, who is chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.