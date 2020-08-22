Severe tropical storm Igme exits PAR

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Severe tropical storm Igme left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at 7 p.m. Saturday, the state weather bureau said.

The weather disturbance is now over the East China Sea and was heading towards the Korean Peninsula, PAGASA added. It is forecast to reach typhoon category within 24 hours.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, Igme was last sighted at 585 kilometers north-northeast of Basco, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 125 kph.

Though far from the Philippine landmass, the storm will still enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

PAGASA said the habagat would bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands and Ilocos Region.

A gale warning is also in effect for the seaboards of Batanes. Sea travel is risky due to rough to very rough seas of up to 4 meters.