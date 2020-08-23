Officials who recovered from COVID-19 tout need to inform contacts right away

MANILA - It is important to be open about one's condition and inform everyone as soon as your coronavirus test results come out, two government officials who recovered from COVID-19 said Sunday.

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran and Build, Build, Build committee chairperson Anna Mae Lamentillo both said informing direct contacts of your condition right away is very important in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"Ang importante kasi, kapag nalaman mo na positive ka, at kahit asymptomatic ka, importante na hindi mo ipagsawalang bahala eh. Kasi hindi mo alam, hindi mo alam kung anong magiging epekto kung makakahawa ka. Hindi mo alam kung 'yung mahahawa mo ba, magiging severe 'yung epekto sa kalusugan niya," Libiran said during the Department of Health's Beat COVID-19 briefing.

Those who had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 should also get tested and be isolated as soon as possible.

"So dapat, pagkatapos mo ma-test, lahat nung na-expose sa'yo, i-advise mo, directly, kailangan silang magpa-test din at mag-isolate at mag-quarantine, para rin hindi mahawa, o hindi maapektuhan ang mga tao sa paligid," Libiran added.

Lamentillo echoed Libiran, adding that despite the stigma, those who tested positive have the moral responsibility to inform all their contacts about their condition.

"I can attest, at the onset, talagang matatakot ka kasi COVID can be scary. Pero I think ang pinakamahalaga is to inform everyone, lahat ng contact, that you tested positive and they have to be tested and isolated as well pending the results," she said.

"May stigma kasi eh, 'yung iba nahihiya sila na makahawa, but I think mayroon ka talagang moral responsibility to inform everyone you had contact with na nag-positive ka," Lamentillo added.

Libiran tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, while Lamentillo got sick in July, days after her boss, Public Works and Highways Secretary and newly named COVID-19 isolation czar Mark Villar announced he tested positive for the virus.