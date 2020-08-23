Disaster response radio program 'Red Alert' bids goodbye after 7 years

MANILA - After some 7 years of keeping the public informed, disaster response program 'Red Alert' bid its goodbye to viewers on TeleRadyo on Sunday as some of the network's shows are set to go off air due to the lapse of ABS-CBN Corp's broadcast franchise and the denial of its application for a new one.

The show, with the slogan "Ligtas ang may alam," is hosted by ABS-CBN reporter Jeff Canoy, Dr. Ted Esguerra, and University of the Philippines professor Mahar Lagmay.

Esguerra said he developed himself through the show and met lots of "intellectual" and "patriotic" people who are in the frontlines.

"Ikinagagalak ko, kasi we are teaching people how to intelligently look at emergency. At yun ay isang karangalan na babaunin ko sa buhay ko, na I work with people like you. So, padayon," he said.

(It brings me joy because we are teaching people how to intelligently look at emergencies. And that's an honor I would treasure for the rest of my life, that I worked with people like you. So, let's carry on.)

"We’re people of data, metadata. Meron tayong (we have) meta-analysis, hindi tayo chismis (we're not gossip). It was one great ride of my life. For so many years, na-dedicate ko sa ganito. Kahit nakaupo lang tayo, but we are far-reaching."

(It was one great ride of my life. For so many years, I dedicated those to this. Even though we're just sitting down, we are far-reaching.)

Lagmay thanked the show's previous guests and its audience.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa lahat na nakasama, lalong lalo na ang ating taga-pakinig. Siguro walang hanggang paalam," he said.

(I thank everyone who joined the show, especially our listeners.)

Hoping that the show taught the public, Canoy said they would continue informing them about disaster-preparedness.

"Magpapaalam na po kami sa ere, pero hindi po rito nagtatapos ang aming misyon. Tuloy-tuloy po ang aming gagawing serbisyo para po matiyak ang lahat ay handa para sa anumang sakuna," he said.

(We will bid goodbye to the airwaves but our mission doesn't stop here. We'll continue to provide service to ensure everyone is ready for any kind of disaster.)

"Sa huling pagkakataon, sa Red Alert sa Teleradyo, ligtas ang may alam," the co-hosts said.

(For the last time, here on Teleradyo's Red Alert, those informed are safe from harm.)

Despite relevant government agencies clearing ABS-CBN of alleged irregularities and delinquencies, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises on July 10 denied the network's new franchise application effectively fulfilling the President Rodrigo Duterte's threat in the past.

Aside from affecting the livelihood of the company's more than 11,000 workers amid an economy bruised by the coronavirus pandemic, the shutdown of ABS-CBN is also seen by various sectors as curtailment of the people's right to information, as well as of press freedom.

But ABS-CBN vows to continue with its mission to be in the service of the Filipino by bringing its content to its digital streaming site, iWant, video-sharing platform YouTube, and social networking site Facebook.

news.abs-cbn.com is the official news website of ABS-CBN Corp.