DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 26 recoveries among FIlipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted the COVID-19 climbed to 9,984 on Sunday, with one new additional case, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Only 3,298, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 5,953 of those infected have recovered, while 733 have died.

The DFA reported 26 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Sunday.

23 August 2020



Weekend reports from PH Embassies and Consulates record only one new confirmed case of COVID-19, 26 new recoveries, and no new fatalities among Filipinos abroad, mainly in the Asia and the Pacific and Middle East regions. (1/3) @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/bZt9a19Z8c — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 23, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 369 in the Asia Pacific, 445 in Europe, 2,324 in the Middle East and Africa, and 160 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 189,601 people. The tally includes 2,998 deaths, 131,367 recoveries and 55,236 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News