DFA launches rare repatriation flight in Central Asia; 257 Pinoys return from Uzbekistan

Courtesy of the Department of Foreign Affairs

MANILA - Some 257 Filipinos from Uzbekistan returned home Saturday amid fears of contracting the novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a statement, the DFA said the repatriates arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on a chartered Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight. It is the first repatriation flight conducted in a Central Asian country.

"To understand the importance of this flight is to be reminded of the difficult conditions under which this special flight was mounted. The Philippines does not have an embassy, let alone an honorary consulate, in Uzbekistan. In addition, there is a total lockdown. This means commercial flights are also prohibited," Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola said.

The repatriates -- most of who are documented overseas contact workers employed by various companies -- have requested for repatriation assistance due to the threat of COVID-19.

Arriola said they were tested for COVID-19 before they were allowed to board the flight.

"We are thankful that all repatriates tested negative for the COVID-19 virus," she added.

The DFA also lauded the flag carrier for helping in the humanitarian mission, which included bringing home the remains of a deceased Filipino.

Before reuniting with their families, the repatriates will have to undergo mandatory quarantine procedures, the agency added.