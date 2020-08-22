DFA: 58 more overseas-based Pinoys have recovered from COVID-19

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday reported an increase in the number of COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos based in Europe.

The DFA announced 58 new recoveries were counted in Europe, bringing the number of overall recovered cases to 5,927.

"Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of Filipinos who have recovered from COVID-19 increased slightly to 59.37 percent of the total confirmed cases, while those who are under treatment saw a slight decrease to 33.62 percent," said the agency.

Meanwhile, 8 new confirmed cases were also reported in Asia and the Pacific, and Europe, and no new fatalities.

The percentage of fatalities among COVID-19-affected Filipinos abroad remained at 7 percent.