Villar believes price increase of rice due to 'artificial' shortage

Vendors tend to their stalls selling rice at the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on August 9, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Senator Cynthia Villar, who chairs the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, believes that the price spikes in rice is due to "artificial shortage".

In an interview on Tuesday, Villar said there has always been a steady supply of rice in the country.

"Kasi wala pa namang shortage eh, ba't tumataas na? They foresee a shortage but we don’t know yet because they’re going to harvest September to November. Hindi pa namin alam kung ilan ang ihaharvest bat magsasabi silang may shortage. Lagi namang meron eh," Villar said.

Asked if the shortage is a ploy of traders, Villar hinted that she believes so.

"The rice miller and the trader, iisa naman yan at yung private sector. Iisa sila, parepareho sila. 'Yung iba may milling, yung iba trader lang. Yung iba trader and miller," she said.

Villar also is not quite supportive of SINAG's call to abolish the National Food Authority because of their alleged inaction on buying palay from farmers.

"Minsan mahirap yung mag abolish kasi maraming empleyado, kawawa din sila. Kaya ako hindi ko sila in-abolish. Nag-offer sila ng early retirement, maraming nag retire. It’s a better offer, early retirement, para hindi tayo masisisi. If they opt to retire dahil the offer is good, pero kung kami ang magtatanggal sa nagtatrabaho, mabigat sa amin yun," she said.

Villar also said she is open to the review and extension of the Rice Tarrification Law. Passed in 2019, the RTL is set to 'expire' on 2024 as it is only initially set to be implemented for five years.

"We have to pass a law to extend it before the 2025 deadline. So before I leave congress next year I have to [check] if I have to extend it. So we will review the performance of benefits from tarrification law in terms of Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund," she said.

Villar said so far, the RTL seems promising in the agriculture sector, something many rice stakeholders have questioned in the past few years.

"P10 billion was given to RCEF to PhilMec for mechanization, P5 billion a year to PhilRice, P3 billion a year, for Landbank and DBP for loans to farmers, P1 billion a year and for ATI and TESDA for training P1 million a year. So we have to review that, what happened," Villar said.

Villar is confident this will lead to greater rice productivity in the future.

"Initially ang findings ng PhilRice, because they are very dedicated to the enforcement of the Rice Tarrification Law, they said that from 3.7 metric tones per hectare during the first year, they have improved last year to this year to 4.7 metric tons ang harvest per hectare. They said they can raise it to 5 metric tons per hectare next year," she said.

"That means yung ating production of rice will rise by 62% if we will reach 6 metric tons per hectare. The shortage is 15%. If we reach 6 hectares, we’re self sufficient in rice," she added.

In line with this, Villar said she is optimistic a review of the RCEF will yield positive results.

"We’re going to review before the end of this congress, before 2025. We’re going to review next year. Para makita. Binigyan natin ng power mga agencies of government to do their job. Makita natin if they were able to do their job kasi tingin nila they were able to do their job but their figures will not show," she said.

