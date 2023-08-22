South Korean fugitive arrested in Camp Crame

MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday said it has arrested a South Korean national who is wanted in his home country for fraud.

The suspect was identified as Son Sobeom, 33. He was arrested in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Sunday.

According to the BI, Son is subject of a warrant of deportation issued in 2017, after he was tagged as an undesirable and undocumented alien.

His passport was also reportedly cancelled by the South Korean government. The Suwon District Court also issued a warrant of arrest against Son in 2016 for fraud.

Son is allegedly a member of a telecom fraud syndicate, posing as a bank employee. They usually offer low interest loans via telephone or text messages to victims.

The scheme was said to have defrauded 188 million won, or almost P8 million from their victims.

Son will remain in the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (PNP-CIDG-ATCU) facility pending deportation.

