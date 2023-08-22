Philippines says resupply mission reaches BRP Sierra Madre

This aerial photograph taken from a military aircraft shows the dilapidated Sierra Madre ship of the Philippine Navy anchored near Ayungin shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) with Philippine soldiers on-board to secure the perimeter in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, on May 11, 2015. The Spratlys are considered a potential Asian flashpoint, and claimant nations including the Philippines have expressed alarm as China has embarked on massive reclamation activity. Ritchie B. Tongo, Pool/AFP

MANILA - The Philippines said a resupply mission had reached a remote outpost in the South China Sea Tuesday, despite attempts by Chinese vessels to "block" the boats carrying fresh provisions for Filipino marines.

"The routine follow-on Rotation and Resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre was successfully conducted today," the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement.

The World War II-era ship, which has been grounded in 1999 at Ayungin Shoal, serves as the country's outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

The shoal is located in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Philippines.

Manila has rejected claims by the Chinese government that it had agreed to remove the vessel from the disputed shoal.