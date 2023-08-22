MANILA — A total of P2 billion in the proposed 2024 national budget has been allocated to the treatment, prevention, and control of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said that more than 18,000 cancer patients nationwide would benefit from an allocation of P1.024 billion under the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, which will cover the procurement of 61 different cancer commodities such as Trastuzumab 600 mg/5mL, Docetaxel 40 mg/mL, and Paclitaxel 6 mg/mL.

Another P1 billion would also be set aside for the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF) to subsidize the continuous medical aid for 6,666 cancer patients registered across 31 cancer access sites nationwide.



The CAF would partially finance out-patient and in-patient cancer control services, including therapeutic procedures and other cancer medicines, the DBM said in a statement.

The fund also aims to fill the financial gap in cancer diagnostics and laboratories that the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) does not cover.

Filipinos on average spend around P150,000 per patient for these treatments.

The DBM also said the remaining P682.7 million would also cater to the more than 124,000 mental health patients in the country, funding their medicines such as Sodium Valproate 250 mg, Paliperidone Palmitate 100 mg, and Haloperidol 5 mg/mL.

These patients are being hosted by some 362 mental health access sites nationwide, the department added.

DBM said the allocation reflected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. considering cancer as a key priority of his administration, Pangandaman said.

“I remain strong in finding better ways to give them all the help and support they need,” Pangandaman said.

The proposed P5.768-trillion 2024 national budget has undergone deliberations at the House of Representatives since it was submitted earlier in August, and it seen to be approved by October.

Senators earlier slammed the Department of Health's P10-billion budget cut, with Sen. Risa Hontiveros saying it was undeserved since the DOH still had to address multiple issues hounding the country's healthcare system.

