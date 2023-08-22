LPA east of Cagayan to bring rains over northern Luzon: PAGASA

PAGASA image

MANILA - A low pressure area east of Cagayan province will bring cloudy skies and scattered rains over northern Luzon, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said the LPA was located 665 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

Although it is less likely to intensify into a storm, PAGASA forecaster Loriedin de la Cruz-Galicia said its trough will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon.

The southwest monsoon or habagat will also bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Bicol region, Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, also due to the habagat and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flooding and landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.

