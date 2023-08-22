MANILA -- The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to hold a special election to fill in the vacancy left by expelled Negros Oriental 3rd district Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr.

The House adopted Resolution 1212 introduced by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, and Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan.

"There is an existing vacancy in the House of Representatives, particularly the Representative for the Third Legislative District of the Province of Negros Oriental due to the expulsion of Representative Arnolfo A. Teves, Jr. for his disorderly behavior and violation of... the Code of Conduct of the House of Representatives," it stated.

HR 1212 cited paragraph 2 of Section 4 of Republic Act No. 7166, which provides that in case a permanent vacancy shall occur in the Senate or House of Representatives at least one year before the expiration of the term, the Comelec shall call and hold a special election to fill the vacancy not earlier than sixty days nor longer than ninety days after the occurrence of the vacancy.

The House expelled Teves last week in a historic 265-0-3 vote, citing his political asylum bid in Timor Leste, continued absences, and indecent behavior on social media when he danced in his undergarments in a social media post.

Teves had over 22 months left before he was expelled on his 3rd and final term as lawmaker.

Teves is accused of masterminding the assassination of his political nemesis former governor Roel Degamo.

His expulsion was the climax of a long disciplinary process which began when he failed to physically report for work at the House after his travel clearance expired even if he was ordered to do so by the House leadership.

The lower chamber previously sanctioned Teves with 2 60-day suspensions after he failed to report to work last March, as his travel authority expired that month.