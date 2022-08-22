Pedestrians walk under the rain at a footbridge in Pasay City on May 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Several parts of the country suspended classes due to bad weather on Monday as Philippine schools opened for the new academic year.

In Cagayan, the provincial government cancelled classes from the pre-school to primary level, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

Classes were suspended up to secondary school in the towns of Alcala and Baggao, the disaster agency added.

In Albay, the local governments suspended classes in all levels in the towns of Daraga and Polangui.

Mayor Paul Chino Garcia of Guinobatan town also cancelled classes in all levels due to the threat of flooding.

In Oas town, Mayor Domingo Escoto Jr. declared class suspension in elementary and high school levels.

Several parts of Luzon were placed under signal no. 2 due to rains dumped by tropical storm Florita, based on state weather bureau PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin.

The storm was last spotted 215 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora and is expected to make landfall in the east coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela by Tuesday afternoon, according to PAGASA.

The bad weather coincided with the opening of School Year 2022-2023, where more schools have reopened for in-person classes.

— With reports from Jonathan Magistrado