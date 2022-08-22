Courtesy: PAGASA

MANILA — Florita has intensified into a tropical storm, PAGASA said Monday, prompting the state weather bureau to place several areas in Luzon under Signal No. 2.

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 5

Tropical Storm “#FloritaPH”

Issued at 11AM, 22 August 2022

Valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 5PM today



FLORITA INTENSIFIES INTO TROPICAL STORM WHILE MOVING WEST SOUTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA



In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Florita was packing winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 90 kph. It developed into a tropical storm at 8 a.m.

Its center was located 215 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, and was moving west southwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said Florita is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Cagayan or northern Isabela Tuesday afternoon, and may traverse the Babuyan Channel.

"Further intensification is likely prior to its landfall," the agency warned.

PAGASA said Signal No. 2 is currently hoisted over the following areas:

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Enrile, Tuguegarao City, Peñablanca, Iguig, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana)

Eastern and central portions of Isabela (Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Quirino, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Burgos, Gamu, Reina Mercedes, City of Cauayan, Alicia, San Isidro, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Dinapigue)

Extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Rest of Cagayan

Rest of Isabela

Rest of Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

Northern portion of Polillo Island (Panukulan, Burdeos)

Areas placed under tropical cyclone wind signals are advised to prepare for damage to structures, vegetation, and agricultural crops.

Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union will continue to experience light to moderate with heavy rains on Monday due to the effects of Florita, PAGASA said.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the Cagayan provincial government declared suspension of classes from pre-school to primary level for the entire province due to the bad weather.

Suspension of classes up to the secondary level were particularly declared in Alcala and Baggao towns.

Florita is forecast tol bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region on Tuesday, while moderate to heavy rains will prevail over the northern portion of Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will also be experienced over the rest of Central Luzon on the same day.

The Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) will also bring rains to Southern Luzon and Central Visayas, PAGASA said.

"Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall," the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA will issue the next bulletin at 5 p.m.

