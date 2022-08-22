Press Secretary back at work after recovering from COVID-19

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles is back at work after recovering from her recent bout with COVID-19.

“Negative na,” Angeles said in post on her personal Facebook account on Sunday, or a week after she tested positive for the virus.

In a text message to MPC members, Angeles said she is already back to work after her isolation.

“Energetic. Am back at work sa flag ceremony,” she said.

The Philippines has recorded 3,643 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed on Sunday, bringing the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,855,804.

The country has been posting less than 4,000 daily cases in the past week, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

Active cases stood at 35,271 while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,759,176.