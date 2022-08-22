Colorized scanning electron micrograph of monkeypox virus (green) on the surface of infected VERO E6 cells (blue). Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines may see more monkeypox cases overtime, an infectious diseases expert said Monday, following the detection of 2 new infections last week.

But Dr. Edsel Salvana, member of the Department of Health-Technical Advisory Group, allayed concerns the disease would become endemic in the country.

"We'll probably see more cases overtime. But as long as we do our job and we continue to monitor, hindi pa naman sigurado na magiging endemic ito sa Pilipinas," he said in a Laging Handa briefing.

He made the remark when asked about the possibility of local transmission of monkeypox in the country.

The Department of Health announced last week two additional cases of monkeypox from Filipino nationals with travel histories.

Both patients have isolated and are being treated for common symptoms of monkeypox, according to the health ministry.

The country's first case was also linked to travel. The patient has since recovered and was discharged from isolation on Aug. 6.

Salvana stressed that monkeypox is "not as contagious as COVID-19".

"So, mabagal 'yung pagkahawa. Mabagal rin 'yung paglabas nung symptoms. And so, we expect na mas mabagal rin 'yung pag-detect ng mga ito bagama't yun nga, we know that it is spreading," he said.

Salvana noted there was "some indication" of asymptomatic transmission of monkeypox.

In a statement, the World Health Organization has said "the extent to which asymptomatic infection may occur is unknown."

"The good thing is 'yung mga protocols natin na ginagamit natin para sa COVID ay mayroon po naman itong bisa sa monkeypox," Salvana said.

The UN health agency designated the outbreak of the virus an emergency last month — something it reserves for diseases of highest concern.

Symptoms of monkeypox — which is endemic in parts of Central and Western Africa — include lesions, fever, muscle ache and chills. It has only been fatal in rare cases.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Singapore has confirmed more than a dozen cases, and Indonesia and Thailand have also recorded their first cases. The United States has recorded thousands of cases.

In contrast to previous outbreaks in Africa, the virus is predominantly spread from intimate contact — though it is not a sexually transmitted disease.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said other routes were also possible, including sharing bedding, clothing, and prolonged face-to-face contact.

"Hindi pa naman foregone conclusion na magiging endemic ito sa mga iba't ibang bansa," Salvana said. "Saka, this is not a new disease. It's just showing some novel characteristics. Pero 'yung mga tools natin ay much more advance than what we had for COVID."

