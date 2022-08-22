More areas under Signal No. 2 as Florita maintains strength

PAGASA

MANILA - More areas in the Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 on Monday afternoon as Tropical Storm Florita continues to move west over the Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Florita was last located 155 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 90 kph.

It is moving west at 15 kph.

PAGASA said Signal No. 2 is currently hoisted over the following areas:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Kasibu, Quezon, Bambang, Ambaguio, Bayombong, Solano, Villaverde, Bagabag, Diadi)

Apayao

eastern portion of Abra (Tubo, Boliney, Bucloc, Daguioman, Sallapadan, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong, Lacub, Tineg, Lagangilang, Bucay, Manabo, Luba)

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora)

Areas under Signal No. 2 may experience winds greather than 61 kph up to 120 kph in at least 24 hours. This can peel off old roofs and tilt or down wooden electric posts, and damage banana plants, rice, corn and other trees.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 was raised over the following areas:

Babuyan Islands

rest of Nueva Vizcaya,

rest of Abra

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

eastern portion of Pangasinan (Urbiztondo, Bayambang, Bautista, Alcala, Santo Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, Tayug, San Nicolas, San Manuel, Asingan, San Carlos City, Lingayen, Binmaley, Basista, Malasiqui, Villasis, Santa Maria, City of Urdaneta, Binalonan, Laoac, Manaoag, Pozorrubio, Sison, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, Mangaldan, Dagupan City, Calasiao)

eastern portion of Tarlac (San Manuel, Moncada, Anao, Paniqui, Ramos, Gerona, Pura, Victoria, City of Tarlac, Concepcion, La Paz)

Nueva Ecija

rest of Aurora

eastern portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba)

eastern portion of Bulacan (San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte)

northeastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Tanay, Baras)

northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar, Real) including Polillo Islands

northern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete)

Camarines Norte

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may prevail over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Quezon including Polillo Islands, while moderate to heavy rains over Ilocos Region, Apayao, and Cagayan during the rest of the day.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also be experienced over Central Luzon, Batanes, Isabela, Mindoro Provinces, Romblon, Marinduque, Metro Manila, and the rest of CALABARZON, and Bicol Region.

From Tuesday, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains may persist over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may be experienced over Aurora, Zambales, and Bataan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains may also prevail over the rest of Cagayan Valley and the rest of Central Luzon.

The southwest monsoon, on the other hand, is expected to bring monsoon rains over southern Luzon and western Visayas in the next 24 hours, PAGASA also said.

Under these conditions, scattered to widespread floods, including flash floods and rain-induced landslides may be experienced in flood and landslide prone areas.

PAGASA said Florita is expected to continue moving generally west until Monday night before turning west northwest by early Tuesday.

It is expected to make landfall in the vicinity of the east coast of Isabela or east coast of Cagayan early Tuesday morning.

After landfall, the storm will then traverse several provinces in northern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

Florita may further intensify into a severe tropical storm prior its landfall, PAGASA said. It may slightly weaken after landfall as it traverses northern Luzon due to the frictional effects of the rugged terrain.

“Considering these developments, the public and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” the weather bureau said.

