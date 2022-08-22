President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. surprises his wife, First Lady Liza Marcos, on his 63rd birthday on August 21, 2022. Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos YouTube channel/screengrab

MANILA — The first family marked the 63rd birthday of First Lady Liza Marcos with a surprise party over the weekend.

In President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vlog uploaded on Monday, the President and their children Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro, Simon and Vincent were seen ushering the first lady to their living room where guests sang a happy birthday as she entered the house.

“I can see my mom getting nahihiya and telling Carmela that she’s fired and telling me that she’s fired, and I said everyone who organized this is now fired,” Rep. Marcos said in jest.

“Mom, happy, happy birthday. We all love you so so much,” he said.

“Everyone here contributed to put together a video that we are now going to show you and it’s a remake of one of your favorite songs,” he added.

President Marcos also thanked and praised his wife for agreeing to be his partner in life.

“My beloved wife... perhaps words have already been said as to how valuable she is as a person and how remarkable a person she really is,” he said.

“Sometimes it's really hard to believe that she did me the favor of marrying me,” he said before proceeding to sing Andrew Gold’s “Never Let Her Slip Away.”

Their youngest son Vincent played the guitar as other guests also rendered musical number for the first lady.

Among the guests who attended the surprise party are former first Lady Imelda Marcos and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

In a separate post on social media, Rep. Marcos greeted his mother a happy birthday

“I consider it such a privilege to have you in our lives,” the first son said.

Rep. Marcos ended his post by teasing his mother about how she cried over President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s letter for her birthday.

“‘You better be nice to me or I might have to post pictures of you crying after reading Dad’s birthday card this morning,” he said in jest.