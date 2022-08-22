Marcos confident new SRA officials will help solve PH’s sugar supply woes

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday expressed confidence that the new officials of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) will help him solve the sugar supply problem in the Philippines.

David John Thaddeus Alba, who used to work for a sugar plantation in Negros, replaced resigned SRA administrator Hermenegildo Serafica, while Pablo Luis Azcona and Ma. Mitzi Mangwag were named board members to represent sugar planters and sugar millers, respectively.

“Tayo'y nagpapasalamat sa mga bagong opisyal ng Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) na nangakong gagawin ng tapat ang kanilang mga tungkulin para sa ikabubuti ng bayan,” Marcos said during the oathtaking of the new SRA officials in Malacañang.

“Tiwala tayong mapagtatagumpayan natin ang anumang hamon na ating kahaharapin sa industriya ng asukal kasama ang mga bagong kawani ng SRA,” he said.

Marcos, who also heads the Department of Agriculture, serves as the chairperson of the SRA.

The SRA is in charge of approving the importation of sugar in the country.

The Palace earlier said that it is looking at the possibility that the supposed sugar shortage in the country is “artificial” and brought about by the hoarding of several traders.

Since last week, authorities have been inspecting warehouses where thousands of sacks of sugar are being stored to verify if they are permitted under the law to withhold the commodity from the market.

