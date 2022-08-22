Lawmakers on Tuesday grilled resigned Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) and Department of Agriculture (DA) officials over what they called as “disregard” of protocols in issuing Sugar Order No. 4 that was supposed to authorize the importation of 300,000 metric tons of sugar.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected the order.

During the joint hearing of the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability and the House Committee on Agriculture and Food, Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop questioned why there was no consultation with SRA’s management prior to the signing of the order, which was observed in previous issuances.

He added that Sugar Order No. 4 did not include a performance bond.

"I was a victim of Memorandum Circular No. 1. When it came out, the three deputies and the legal department manager talked among themselves that our term ended in June 2022...They breached my trust...We have so many sugar orders precedent on these issues. It was just a question of getting the current data needed in crafting such sugar order," former SRA Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica explained.

"The signs are there na hindi talaga tama ang Sugar Order No. 4. It was convened by somebody that is not authorized to do so. It did not follow the protocols. Hindi nila inilagay ang performance bond to be paid by participants in order to protect the government." Acop said.

Quezon 2nd District Rep. David Suarez and Cavite 4th District Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. also slammed the decision of those who signed Sugar Order No. 4 without the approval of the President, who is also the Agriculture Secretary and chairperson of the SRA Board.

Serafica said the SRA consulted sugarcane farmers and received written recommendations from them before signing Sugar Order No. 4.

He said none objected to the sugar importation at that time. Serafica added the matter was urgent, as sugar supply was expected to significantly deplete by end of August. A group of millers also said the demand for sugar has been increasing since 2015, but local sugar production could not keep up.

"I did not neglect the farmers… We consulted the farmers dated July 29, 2022. It was a recommendation from almost all the stakeholders. These are written recommendations,” Serafica said.

"In the absence of the approval of the chairman, of SRA, our Secretary of Agriculture, Bongbong Marcos, without his approval, you proceeded to having a referendum and thereby approving the importation of 300,000 MT? Tama. Hindi pati alam ng mga deputy ninyo na na mayroon palang SO4. So ang lumalabas, kayo-kayo lang ang may alam. Saan kayo kumuha ng lakas ng loob?" Suarez asked.

Resigned Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, meanwhile, explained that he signed Sugar Order No. 4 “in good faith”, and that he “misread” the intention of the President.

Prior to the signing of the order, the President had requested the SRA to draft a sugar importation program. Sebastian said the President also recognized that there is a need “to do something” on the sugar supply shortage in the country.

He noted that a July 15 memo allowed him to sign contracts, memoranda of agreements, administrative issuances, instruments, administrative and financial documents, which are necessary to carry the Department of Agriculture’s objectives and functions, in lieu of the agency’s chief.

"I signed for the secretary of agriculture, based on the authority given to me in a July 15 memorandum by the Executive Secretary. The memorandum states that I will sit as ex-officio chairman or member of all duly constituted committees, councils, boards or bodies where the secretary of agriculture is a member. The Secretary is the ex-officio chair of the SRA. And I therefore participated in good faith in the board referenda of SRA," Sebastian said.

"Considering the data and analysis that have been presented, that the sugar supply is really very low, and there is already a very high price of sugar, and the impending shortage of sugar in the coming months, and all data showed that the supply shortage is even more than the 300,000MT that is being proposed, and considering the urgency of the matter… During our meetings, the President recognized that we need to do something on that sugar supply shortage," he stressed.

"At the end, all my actions are considered valid, unless reprobated or disapproved by the President. When it was disapproved, I immediately conveyed that action to the administrator of the SRA, who also immediately implemented a disapproval,” Sebastian added.

He said he resigned from his post as Agriculture undersecretary out of delicadeza.

"When the President disapproved the SO4, I decided for delicadeza to resign, to spare the President the controversy that is arising because of the approval… I misread the intention of the President," Sebastian said.

For the chairperson of the Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, San Jose Del Monte City Rep. Florida Robes, the issuance of Sugar Order No. 4 was “illegal”.

"Who called the shots? It’s not even the president. That’s illegal," she said.

"This referendum is illegal, and these stakeholders meeting you called for was also not authorized by the chairman, who happens to be the President. If ever you have pressure coming from stakeholders, I don’t think that it is just the reason. There are other reasons,” Robes added.

Lawmakers also took issue with the SRA’s decision to proceed with the sugar importation under Sugar Order No. 3, despite receiving two injunctions. But Serafica said the move was based on the guidance of the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel, which said the restrictions were specific to certain regions.

Philippine Sugar Millers Association President Pablo Lobregat, meanwhile, reminded lawmakers that the country should prepare a strategy to prevent shortage in food supply, including sugar.

"Hoarding and smuggling are symptoms not causes of a supply deficit. We must prepare a strategy to attain food self sufficiency, because food might not just be available from our regular supply chains. This is a very serious matter," he said.

"I’m surprised that we spent half a day talking about the legalities of whether a sugar order is legal or not,” Lobregat noted.

RELATED VIDEO