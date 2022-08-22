In this file photo taken on April 13, 2020, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone, in Arlington, Virginia. Olivier Douliery, AFP

MANILA — The government's innovation council is looking for Tiktok content creators who could boost public interest in science and technology.

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) on Monday launched its contest for science communicators in partnership with the widely popular video sharing app.



A total of $2,000 of worth TikTok promotional coupons and exclusive merchandise will be up for grabs in the competition dubbed "Pinoy Science STAR (Science and Technology Advocates for Research) 2022," said DOST-PCIEERD Executive Director Dr. Enrico Paringit.



Winners "will be part of the Pinoy Science pool of content creators" and would meet experts who could help improve their skills, the council added on Facebook.

“We encourage our scientists, researchers, science communication practitioners, and media and communications students to participate in this competition and harness your skills in turning science concepts to an entertaining and informative manner,” Paringit said.

The science department believes TikTok can help more people understand science.

“The challenge is to reach people where they are... One out of 3 Filipinos are on TikTok. We hope that in this partnership we would be able to share the different technologies that we have,” said DOST-PCIEERD information group head Mark Ivan Roblas.

“We also see the challenge of translating research [into] something that is more accessible to our citizens kaya gumagamit tayo ng ganitong platform, sinusubukan natin maabot ang ating mamamayan through entertainment,” he added.

(This is why we are using this kind of platform, we are trying to reach the public through entertainment.)

Interested participants must be be 18 years old and above, live in the Philippines and have an active TikTok account. Entries will be judged on judged on their delivery of scientific knowledge, accuracy, visual appeal, creativity, and online impact.

There will be a semi final round before the DOST- PCIEERD picks the top 3 winners.

Participants may join until September 2022.

